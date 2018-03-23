Why Making a Show About a Hitman Finally Calmed Bill Hader Down

Bill Hader is kicking himself. He does that a lot, it turns out, and this time it’s because of the way he directed a torture scene in his bullet-riddled HBO comedy series Barry.

“I kinda messed it up,” he says, shrugging between bites of avocado toast during a recent interview in New York city. “If it had been more of a throwaway scene, with no heightening music, it would’ve been better. That’s what I’m learning as a director. That I look back at stuff and ask, Why? Why did I do it that way?”

Directing Barry–the show Hader co-created, stars in, writes on, and produces, but does NOT key grip–was less a source of anxiety than a chance to exorcise one.

Hader has a history of being an anxious guy. Fear heavily informed his eight-year tenure at Saturday Night Live, where he invented Halloween-worthy characters like Stefon while also serving as the show’s de facto impressionist. Meanwhile, behind the scenes, he was worried from the jump about not fitting in with the comedy heroes who were now his peers, and suffered from anticipatory jitters about bombing that bordered on debilitating. When he returned to host SNL last weekend, he joked in his monologue that he had been nervous for all 210 episodes as a cast member, and that he was still nervous right that second. It wasn’t a joke. Hader’s nerves remained jangled at SNL even after he transitioned from New Guy to Old Pro.

“I had more put on my plate, and there was more of an expectation that [any given sketch with Hader] was gonna be good. That would make my anxiety go up,” he says. “I’d be like, Why are you putting that on me? I don’t know if this is gonna go good or not?”

At least something positive came out of all that stress, apart from an entire wing’s worth of Hall of Fame sketches. The pressure of SNL‘s weekly high-wire act helped inspire Barry, Hader’s new series about a hitman who gets bit by the acting bug. That fear of not seamlessly weaving into the SNL community fabric manifests in the titular hitman wanting to hit it off with the other students in his acting class.( Their acting coach is played by Henry Winkler, chewing the exact right amount of scenery).

There are other similarities between character and creator, too. As an SNL cast member, Hader had to go out onstage and kill, week after week, no matter his mood. Barry, too, is ready to stop killing on cue. The show explores what happens when the thing you’re best at doing is also destroying you, but you’re terrible at the thing you want to be doing instead. For Barry, the thing he’s terrible at is acting. For Hader, the thing he was terrible at, at least in his own mind, may have been taking the leap to create a show like Barry.