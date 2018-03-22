“Nailed It” Star Nicole Byer Sprinkles Her Cupcakes With Dick Jokes

Of course Nicole Byer, hilarious host of the fail-friendly cooking show Nailed It, has not seen many cooking shows herself.

Part of Nailed It’s addictively watchable shtick is that the contestants are inexperienced bakers, so why not throw a neophyte host into the mix as well? It’s not just the contestants and host who are newbies, though. Netflix’s latest original cooking show is catching a lot of cooking show-agnostic viewers, too.

Nailed It is a cooking show for people who don’t like cooking shows. It bears all the soft-focus trappings of the typical fare–dainty music, goofy sound effects, contestants beating eggs while trying to beat the clock–but it’s self-aware almost to the point of parody. The show gives its rookie bakers complex, internet-beloved assignments like emoji cupcakes, while Byer evaluates their flailing attempts to recreate them. (World-renowned chocolatier Jacques Torres is also on hand for guidance and chiding.) What ultimately emerges from the oven is a funny, relatable bake-a-thon that never takes itself too seriously. It’s pretty much Cake Fails: The TV Show, but with $10,000 on the line.

Although Byer had only seen Chopped and Cupcake Wars Kids before being asked to host the show (she’s more of an HDTV kind of person), she glommed on to the concept right away.

“People failing is very funny,” she says. “People falling down is very funny too, so it’s almost like people falling down while baking.”

The contestants do fail reliably often on Nailed It, but the mockery they incur isn’t mean-spirited. There’s encouragement and commiseration interwoven between laughs. Byer and Torres simply hang back and quietly narrate the contestants’ mistakes in real time, whether it’s forgetting to add flour or not cutting cookies into a cookie-shape before baking them. The cohosts are sometimes bewildered by these omissions, but mostly they’re enthralled. Mistakes mean the final product is going to be extra janky.

When the contestants present their ecce homo-like recreations side by side with the originals–a self-portrait face cookie, for example, with Cheetos for lips instead of frosting–they’re laughing along with the hosts. Since they’re not professionals, everyone is in on the joke.