How To Tap Into The 70 Million Job Candidates You’re Overlooking

Innovative businesses pride themselves on finding a single solution that solves two seemingly disparate problems. But there’s a glaring one that has yet to be addressed on a large scale. Some 70 million working-age Americans have criminal records, making it difficult to find jobs . Meanwhile, employers are struggling to hold down turnover and stem the costs–both financial and cultural–of an expensive, inefficient, bias-ridden hiring process . So-called “fair chance hiring” is an opportunity to tackle both these issues, but with the exception of several noteworthy organizations and criminal-justice reform advocates pushing for change, few employers know what it is.

Until recently, I was one of them. The idea behind fair chance hiring is exactly as it sounds: that as an employer you’re willing to give a fair chance to ex-offenders. Get it right, and you’ll tap into an enormous pool of qualified, diverse talent with a wide range of experiences–applicants with personal and professional backgrounds you’ll rarely encounter by fixating on elite credentials. Still, putting fair chance hiring into practice can be daunting and confusing. Here’s how I’ve learned to do it successfully.

Be Clear And Consistent About Disqualifiers

Title VII of the 1964 Civil Rights Act does not protect workers from employment discrimination based on criminal history. However, the Equal Opportunity Commission has outlined circumstances under which it may enforce Title VII when convictions are used as a proxy to screen out protected groups, particularly people of color, who are disproportionately incarcerated. That’s one reason the National Employment Law Project (NELP), an advocacy group, recommends assessing candidates case by case, particularly with regard to:

The nature and gravity of the offense or conduct;

the time that has passed since the offense or conduct and completion of the sentence; and

the nature of the position sought.

If you can’t reasonably assert that someone’s conviction should keep them from the nature of the work they’re applying for, you could be out of compliance in some states with stricter standards than those in place at the federal level (like California, where employers are required to account for the above three factors). For example, if a person has a recent history of embezzlement, a finance role might not be a good fit. If they’ve been convicted of identity theft, it likely doesn’t make sense to hire them onto your the HR team. However, if someone has a minor drug charge from five years ago and they’re applying to be a customer service rep, ask yourself how that’s relevant for the role.

This doesn’t mean you can’t be consistent about disqualifiers, though–quite the contrary: The clearer your rules, the more open you can be to assessing different applications thoughtfully–and the broader and fairer your candidate pool will become.

