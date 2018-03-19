Caught On Tape, Cambridge Analytica Execs Offered To Extort Political Foes And Spread Lies

Facebook admitted late Friday that the data analysis firm that helped Donald Trump’s campaign, Cambridge Analytica, misused the platform’s data . That determination—based on a whistleblower’s accounts to reporters—has outraged lawmakers and led investors to flee Facebook’s stock in droves . Amid the fallout, we’re also learning more about what exactly the mysterious data company does outside of the U.S.

The U.K.’s Channel Four has released a bombshell report, offering firsthand footage showing how Cambridge Analytica pitches itself to potential clients. The news organization sent a man posing as a wealthy Sri Lankan trying to get candidates elected in his home country. He met with multiple higher-ups at the data firm, each of whom upped the ante about the power of the company’s offerings. According to the Financial Times, Cambridge attempted to prevent the broadcaster from airing the report, which ran on Monday night.

Later in the evening, reports emerged that regulators were seeking a warrant to search the company’s servers.

Among its claims, Cambridge Analytica told Channel Four that it would use shell companies to establish a secret presence in the country in which it’s contracted to work. These hard-to-track entities will set up information campaigns for Cambridge Analytica’s clients. “We just put information into the bloodstream of the internet… and then watch it grow,” the company told the undercover reporter.

Beyond that, the firm’s CEO Alexander Nix told Channel Four that his company can perform opposition research as well as see out covert missions to embarrass political foes. This includes sending people to entrap and record other candidates, and then spread the footage online. Nix even said he could send “Ukranian girls” to a candidate’s house as a way to gather damaging intel. Nix added that the company makes use of its relationships with multiple intelligence agencies from around the country to perform these missions.

Cambridge Analytica also described the kind of content it created and sent to the unknowing masses as subtle and persuasive. The key, according to them, is making it not look like propaganda.

The company has also denied spreading fraudulent news stories. But Nix said that pushing the emotional buttons of voters does sometimes involve fake news. “I mean it sounds a dreadful things to say, these are things that don’t necessarily need to be true as long as they’re believed,” he said.