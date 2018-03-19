5 Better Ways Jim Carrey Could’ve Trolled Sarah Huckabee Sanders

Recently, noted anti-vaxxer and Emma Stone-stalker Jim Carrey has turned over a new, artistic leaf. As a documentary that went viral last fall made clear, Carrey is now obsessed with painting, and much like former president George W. Bush, he’s actually gotten quite good at it. A new piece by the burgeoning Picasso, however, is going viral for a different reason than the documentary.

This is the portrait of a so-called Christian whose only purpose in life is to lie for the wicked. Monstrous! pic.twitter.com/MeYLTy1pqb — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) March 17, 2018

Over the weekend, Carrey tweeted out a portrait he made of an unnamed woman that is quite obviously intended to be White House spokestooge Sarah Huckabee Sanders, and conservative media is not exactly responding to it with a “Yes, Man.”

Fox News, the network where Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity regularly rail against the scourge of political correctness, aired an entire segment devoted to how Jim Carrey’s painting and tweet are offensive.

“This is a moment for us as conservatives to say you can keep leveling these attacks against us but we’re not going to respond to it with the exact same ugliness,” said Turning Point USA’s Candace Owens, who seems to be suggesting that when the opposition goes low, one might consider going high–a fresh new concept that is so crazy it just might work. “We have more to offer, better education, better comments. We can argue with logic, we don’t need to argue with ad hominem attacks all the time.”

She makes some compelling points. I would be able to counter them with logic if only there were some prominent figure conservatives love whose whole thing was making up pejorative, junior high-style nicknames for people, and conducting himself overall like a petty, classless troll-lord. If only there were someone who matched that description.

Although Sanders’s father, the famous comedian Mike Huckabee, was cheesed off about the whole situation, he took particular offense to Carrey’s characterization of Sanders as a so-called Christian.