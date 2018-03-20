Everlane Wants To Get Into Your Pants

Today, the fashion brand is announcing a new line of bras, panties, and boxer briefs, a project spearheaded by female employees at the company. These women, who have had bad experiences with scratchy, overly sexed-up undies, believe that today’s consumers have a different philosophy about underwear than generations that came before. Indeed, they feel so strongly about it that they’ve written a kind of “underwear manifesto” on Everlane’s website.

For starters, they refuse to make lingerie with unnecessary lace, see-through spots, and bows; they’re betting that today’s consumers care more about how the undies feel rather than how they look, and want pieces that will stay soft and stretchy after plenty of washes. And these women also insist on finding the most sustainable and ethical underwear factory in the world, because they’re sure that customers care about what went into making the first article of clothing they put on their skin every day.

For Everlane, this new launch, which will be available next Monday, makes sense. The brand was founded in 2011 by Michael Preysman who wanted to give the world higher-quality, ethically made basics. And what could be more basic than underwear. “We thought this was the perfect Everlane category to provide a really beautiful, modern, clean first layer,” says Kimberly Smith, Everlane’s head of apparel.

However, making underwear is more challenging than it might appear. Since the garment is worn against the skin, it needs to be breathable, comfortable, and yet not show under clothes. For Everlane, everything comes down to finding the best materials. It is famous for its high-quality cashmere and premium denim that the brand sells at affordable prices. When Smith began exploring possible fabrics, she realized that there were many ways Everlane could go: high-performance synthetic fabrics commonly used in activewear, feminine lace, and good old-fashioned cotton.

In the end, the brand decided to go with a natural material, supima cotton, but to use the highest quality long-staple variety they could find to mimic the soft silkiness commonly found in synthetic materials. This type of cotton also happens to be very durable. “Part of Everlane’s ethos is about using all-natural fibers,” Smith says.

Given that these new pieces are so basic, Smith and her team obsessed over every aspect of the design. They decided to stay away from any frills because they felt that it would just rub against the skin, which would be distracting. “We decided that the underwear didn’t need to be see-through or gussied up with bows and lace to be sexy,” Smith says. “We focused entirely on cut and shape. We really believe that beauty is all about how you feel, not how you look.”