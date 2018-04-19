Meet The Atlantic Records Matchmaker Who Brokered The Music For That Cardi B Amazon Ad

When it comes to advertising, brands have traditionally needed musicians more than musicians have needed brands. But as the popularity of streaming continues to drive down album sales, more artists are seeking out lucrative campaigns and licensing deals.

At Atlantic Records, home to Bruno Mars, Ed Sheeran, Kelly Clarkson, and other stars, EVP of brand partnerships and licensing and head of the global brand council Camille Hackney helps both sides navigate this new terrain. Here’s what she has learned about blending art with sales.

Impact Starts With Sincerity

Early in her career at Atlantic Records, Hackney watched as a hip-hop artist trashed a brand partner in an interview and quickly learned the consequences of a forced relationship. “The artist has to truly love the brand, or you’re going to be on pins and needles the whole duration of the contract,” she says. Now, each time she meets a new Atlantic artist, she asks a series of questions: “What do you wear?” “What devices do you use?” “What do you eat and drink?” The responses serve as starting points for outreach to clothing labels and tech companies. For example, when “Jar of Hearts” singer Christina Perri announced in her first meeting with Hackney that she had a Mini Cooper tattoo on her driving foot, Hackney knew immediately whom to call, and BMW ended up sponsoring several of Perri’s music videos. “You’re in a much better position when you can say, ‘My artist loves your brand. How can we work together?'” says Hackney.

Leave Room For Growth

When new artists join the label, they’re often open to any partnership opportunity that might come their way. That’s fine in the beginning, when publicity is a priority, says Hackney. But as musicians develop their image, she leads them toward partnerships that can benefit more than just their wallets. For body-positive rapper Lizzo, licensing deals with companies like Apple and Cadillac have been significant–but a 2017 spot with plus-size retailer Lane Bryant proved even more effective for connecting with her fan base. Sometimes, Hackney has learned, the potential lies not in the music itself but the method: Grammy-nominated R&B singer Kehlani is known for her highly physical performances, which won her an endorsement deal with activity-proof beauty products from Make Up For Ever.