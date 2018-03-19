Play the worst version of Mortal Kombat with the Internet Archive’s LCD handhelds

Tiger Electronics’ handheld LCD games have not held up well, but they’re still special to a lot of folks who grew up in the 1980s and 1990s. Now, the Internet Archive has found a way to emulate those classics in a web browser, alongside other decades-old handhelds from Coleco, Bandai, and more. That’s right: You can spend entire minutes playing sluggish, limited, monochrome versions of Double Dragon, Mortal Kombat, and MC Hammer U Can’t Touch This, then head to the Internet Archive blog to read about how the team pulled it off.