Play the worst version of Mortal Kombat with the Internet Archive’s LCD handhelds

Tiger Electronics’ handheld LCD games have not held up well, but they’re still special to a lot of folks who grew up in the 1980s and 1990s. Now the Internet Archive has found a way to emulate those classics in a web browser, alongside other decades-old handhelds from Coleco, Bandai, and more. That’s right: You can spend entire minutes playing sluggish, limited, monochrome versions of Double Dragon, Mortal Kombat, and MC Hammer U Can’t Touch This, then head to the Internet Archive blog to read about how the team pulled it off.
(If you want to try even more LCD handhelds, Pica Pic is still a great resource, though its collection requires Adobe Flash.)JN