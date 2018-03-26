This Is How To Answer Your Most Dreaded Job Interview Questions

There are a few questions you can’t wait for the hiring manager to ask you. A past project you worked on? You’ve got a great story to tell for that one. A time you failed? There’s an amazing redemption narrative tucked up your sleeve.

Then there are the questions you’re hoping to avoid–the ones that probe at the weak spots in your work history that you still haven’t decided on the best way to talk about. Here’s how to address four common scenarios that you’re dreading being asked.

When You Got Fired

“Why did you leave your last job?” That’s an easy question to answer when the reason is something like, “To take a better opportunity someplace else,” but when you’re job searching after being terminated or laid off, things can get a bit trickier.

The best solution here is honesty. As career coach Jena Viviano recently told Glassdoor, it’s often best to bring this up even before an interviewer has a chance to ask about it. “By bringing it up and being transparent,” she explains, “you are able to build trust [regarding] an otherwise uncomfortable topic.”

Whatever you do, don’t point fingers. People lose their jobs for any number of reasons, but rather than sharing the play-by-play or casting blame, the smartest approach is to keep it simple and talk about fit: You just weren’t the right match for that company at that time–but you are a great fit for this new opportunity.

When You Have A Resume Gap

“What were you doing between the dates of . . . ?” Much the same approach works when there’s a gap in the dates between two positions you held, or between your last job and your current job search: Just be as direct about it as you can.

Employers generally aren’t allowed to ask personal questions that don’t relate to your work history or help them assess how you’ll perform in the role, and you shouldn’t offer details that might open you up to bias. But when you took time off to raise a family, care for a loved one, go back to school, or backpack through South America, it’s best to distill that experience into two statements that make the following points (in this order):