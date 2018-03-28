This Common Word Makes You Sound More Negative Than You Want To

The language you use shapes others’ impressions of you, but there’s a chance that some of your most common words don’t put you in the best light. In fact, I’ve already typed one of them that can do that. It’s the word “but”–a simple conjunction that’s nearly impossible to avoid yet potentially damaging to your brand and reputation, even if in subtle ways.

Typically, “but” follows a more positive statement and signals a note of disagreement, opposition, or confused thinking that’s just around the corner. Of course, you sometimes will need to register your objections at work–that much is inevitable. But (ahem) there may be a better way to do that than to just stick a “but” into your remarks and launch into your critique. Here are a few common situations where it’s better to “but out,” and what to say instead.

1. When You Need To Disagree

It’s easy to resort to “but” when you take issue with a colleague’s thinking. You might say, “Yes, I get your point, but . . . ” This phrasing, however, positions you as an opponent who’s determined to refute the perspective your coworker just shared. It can generate a subtly tense, even hostile atmosphere.

Does this mean you can’t differ with your colleagues? Not at all. A better approach is to replace the word “but” with “and.” The entire tenor of your remarks will change. For example: “Yes, I get your point, and I’d like to expand upon it.” Or, “I see what you’re saying, and it’s triggered another thought in my mind.”

“And” introduces a more collaborative response and positions you as a positive, friendly colleague who’s shifting the conversation in a different direction, not turning it upside down.

2. When You’d Like To Add A Caveat

Adding a caveat or qualifier is also easily done by using “but” phrases. You might tell your boss, “I can do the creative for this campaign, but I’ll need more time.” You may be right, but using “but” here undercuts the positive message you just delivered: You would be available if not for this one thing. By the time you’ve finished this statement, you’ve called more attention to the obstacle in the way than to your commitment and support.

It’s possible to communicate your caveat much more positively. Eliminate that second clause and simply state, “I can do the creative for this campaign. I’ll have it to you in a week.” If your boss has a problem with that timetable, she’ll say so. But why raise the issue yourself? After all, you want to sound like a good collaborator.