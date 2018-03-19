Target’s 2018 Swimwear Campaign Features Photoshop-Free Models

Picking up where it left off last year , Target has once again launched its new swimwear campaign featuring model photos that haven’t been photoshopped or retouched. In a release, the company said, ” Building on the strong foundation we set with last year’s campaign, we’re celebrating women and encouraging them to embrace the beauty of their own bodies.”

The new line features 1,700 styles, and although the model shots aren’t retouched or airbrushed, they are still obviously models. But given the known ties between body image and self-confidence with marketing and media images, it’s a smart brand move.

Earlier this year, CVS announced it would stop using airbrushed photos to promote its beauty products in its stores, online, and in its marketing. At the time CVS president Helena Foulkes said, “The connection between the propagation of unrealistic body images and negative health effects, especially in girls and young women, has been established. As a purpose-led company, we strive to do our best to assure all of the messages we are sending to our customers reflect our purpose of helping people on their path to better health.”

And American Eagle’s lingerie and activewear line Aerie has been reaping the brand rewards for going au natural in its catalog and marketing since 2014, credited with driving sales growth for the company.

With the expected consumer interest, not to mention all the earned media a traditional swimsuit campaign would never attract, it’s clear Target’s aiming to get another brand boost from keeping it real.