Walmart just tapped Handy to assemble furniture and mount TVs for customers

Handy and Walmart are announcing a new partnership today that will connect customers at 2,000 Walmart stores with Handy men and women who can put together their new purchases.

Walmart will start featuring small cards next to televisions and furniture that quotes a price for assembly or television mounting. Customers will be able to take that card, scan it in store, and pay ahead for the service. They will then be able to go online and, using their payment code, schedule an appointment.

The tie-up between Handy and Walmart is very similar in nature to Ikea’s purchase of TaskRabbit for furniture assembly. CEO Oisin Hanrahan says product assembly is one of its fastest-growing business segments. He notes that three-quarters of new customers are coming for plumbing, television mounting, or furniture assembly.

Already Handy has been providing such services to 25 Walmart stores in Atlanta as part of a pilot. The partnership with Walmart is part of an expansion the company is making into pairing products with services. Handy currently provides assembly services for online retailer Wayfair; it’s also experimenting with brands to sell its service alongside packages of goods, like a mattress, bed frame, and sheets–a way to help stoke sales for all parties involved. Hanrahan says people are more likely to buy large TVs when TV mounting as a service is available.RR