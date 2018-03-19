“SNL” Covers As Many White House Firings As It Can In One Sketch

Who: The team at SNL, plus guest stars John Goodman, Fred Armisen, and Bill Hader.

Why we care: “There is no Chaos, only great Energy.” Donald Trump declared of his White House on Twitter recently. Last week, the energy was a little extra great. Friday night’s firing of FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe (less than two days before his pension would have kicked in) closed out a week that saw Secretary of State Rex Tillerson also receiving the ax (whilst on the toilet, no less) and an announcement that National Security Advisor H.R. McMaster and White House Chief of Staff John Kelly may be on the way out too. Were all this action happening on TV–perhaps on some shitty game show–it might be interesting or exciting. In reality, it just seems like the supposed leader of the free world has a rapidly expanding ass and shrinking means of covering it.

The team at Saturday Night Live harnessed some of that great Energy over the weekend with a cold open that ran down most of the recent turnover. During an episode of Anderson 360 (new-ish guy Alex Moffat plays Anderson Cooper), Kate McKinnon-as-Jeff Sessions expresses befuddlement over having fired McCabe (“I’m just a simple man who wanted to make things bad for immigrants,” he says, “And here I am taking a job from a Christian White!”) and notes his own surprise at not having been fired yet. Sessions is later joined by a trio of ringers who should be familiar to SNL fans. Thirteen-time host John Goodman does his best as Rex Tillerson, 11-season cast member Fred Armisen plays Fire and Fury author Michael Wolff in full slimeball mode, and eight-year vet Bill Hader (who hosted the episode) shows up as Anthony Scaramucci, “the fidget spinner of the White House.”

It’s almost too many characters to keep up with–just like the White House itself. It’s also further proof that the political sketches at the top of the show are often better these days when Alec Baldwin’s Trump doesn’t show up. We get enough of that guy during the week already.