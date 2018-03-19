This fashion label focuses on U.S. manufacturing for its new line

Shane Gabier and Christopher Peters, the couple behind the fashion label Creatures of the Wind, see their partnership as one of contrasts and balance. While Gabier loves bright colors, patterns, and everything retro, Peters likes to stick to dark monochromatic futuristic design. But together, they make magic, with looks that seamlessly blend together their diverse influences.

But they were both obsessed with STATE Optical when they heard about the brand. This eyewear company is working hard to bring manufacturing back to the U.S. and has built a brand-new facility outside Chicago where each pair of glasses takes 75 hours to craft by hand by a team of 50 artisans.

“We want our clothes to reflect the love, craftsmanship, and attention we pour into every single detail,” Gabier says. “We think so carefully about each material, using recycled materials when we can. We immediately felt kinship when we discovered STATE.”

Together, Creatures of the Wind and STATE have worked together on a collection of sunglasses that are now available for purchase. The four new glasses are inspired by vintage looks, but have modern twists. The Neenah, for instance, has a cat eye frame out of the 1960s, but has black reflective lenses that give it a more glam rock look. The Tripp has a classic tortoise shell frame but with yellow lenses that imbue with a psychedelic aesthetic. “We wanted the frames to have a clear point of view,” Gabier says. “But still be easy to wear.”

Each pair costs $450 and available at a range of retailers that can be located on the STATE website.