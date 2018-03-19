Austin bombings: These interactive maps show where the explosions took place

An explosion that rocked the Texas capital on Sunday night was the fourth one this month. While Austin police are not entirely sure if the latest blast is connected to an earlier series of package bombs that left two people dead and inured others, they’re working on the assumption that the events are linked.

Local NBC affiliate KXAN put together an interactive map that lets you see the locations of each incident and follow along for updates or new developments. You can explore the map here.

KVUE, Austin’s ABC affiliate, also has a map of the locations, this one in a single image. I’ve embedded that in a tweet below from the station’s general manager, Kristie Gonzales:

A map of the 4 locations in the #austinbombings from @Kvue. pic.twitter.com/mYAn8tyVwo — Kristie Gonzales (@GonzalesKristie) March 19, 2018

The latest explosion, per CNN, came from a package that was left on the side of the road, and may have been triggered by a trip wire. The blast injured two men who were either riding bicycles or pushing bicycles when the incident occurred.

Check out the latest details here.CZ