Thinx is appointing two women to its board

Thinx’s image-rehabilitation campaign has thus far encompassed raising salaries, increasing health insurance subsidies, and making sizable charitable contributions. Now the period panty startup is appointing two women to its board.

The new additions are Kathy Leo, Chobani’s chief legal counsel, and Tina Wells, who is the founder and CEO of Buzz Marketing Group. (Wells, 37, tells me that according to consulting firm Spencer Stuart, she’s one of the youngest black women to sit on a board of a corporation.) “It is important that our board reflect our values as a women-led company,” Thinx CEO Maria Molland Selby said in a statement. “Both Kathy and Tina are whip smart, with extensive and unique business experiences.”

Wells echoed that sentiment, noting that she wasn’t treated as a diversity hire. (Thinx’s board skewed male when Miki Agrawal was still CEO, so this also seems like a course correction of sorts.) “It feels great to feel like I’m really adding value and was brought on to add value,” she told me. “It’s not a vanity position.”

Wells also said one focus for her would be centering Thinx’s mission (something Selby is already doing by ramping up the company’s giveback efforts). “I think we don’t talk enough about the mission, and how mission-driven the company really is, so I’m really excited to work on that with Maria,” Wells said.PM