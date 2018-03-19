The EU will investigate Facebook over the Cambridge Analytica scandal

The head of the European Parliament announced on Monday that the EU will investigate whether the data of more than 50 million Facebook users were misused when it was accessed by Cambridge Analytica, reports Reuters. The potential misuse of data occurred when Cambridge Analytica used the information of Facebook users to develop techniques that allegedly helped Donald Trump with the 2016 presidential elections. The EU’s investigation follows calls from lawmakers in the U.S. and U.K. urging their governments to do the same.MG