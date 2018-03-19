advertisement
  7:46 am

Now Twitter will ban most cryptocurrency ads

The move comes after Facebook and Google cracked down on cryptocurrency ads earlier this year. Twitter will reportedly prohibit a range of cryptocurrency ads within the next two weeks, reports Sky News. The ban will affect cryptocurrency ads related to initial coin offerings (ICOs), cryptocurrency wallets, and token sales. Additionally, Twitter is also thinking of banning ads for all cryptocurrency exchanges, though that policy has yet to be finalized. Twitter’s cryptocurrency ads ban is expected to take effect globally.MG

