Now Twitter will ban most cryptocurrency ads

The move comes after Facebook and Google cracked down on cryptocurrency ads earlier this year. Twitter will reportedly prohibit a range of cryptocurrency ads within the next two weeks, reports Sky News. The ban will affect cryptocurrency ads related to initial coin offerings (ICOs), cryptocurrency wallets, and token sales. Additionally, Twitter is also thinking of banning ads for all cryptocurrency exchanges, though that policy has yet to be finalized. Twitter’s cryptocurrency ads ban is expected to take effect globally.MG
collectionsNewslettersInnovation FestivalCurrent Issue
Recommender
The apps, books, movies, music, TV shows, and art are inspiring our some of the most creative people in business this month
Strong Female Lead
The struggles and triumphs of prominent women in leadership positions
Platform Wars
The major tech ecosystems that battle for our attention and dollars
Tech Forecast
What’s next for hardware, software, and services
Most Innovative Companies
Our annual guide to the businesses that matter the most
Most Creative People
Leaders who are shaping the future of business in creative ways
World Changing Ideas
New workplaces, new food sources, new medicine--even an entirely new economic system
Innovation By Design
Celebrating the best ideas in business
FastCo.Works Studio
An award-winning team of journalists, designers, and videographers who tell brand stories through Fast Company's distinctive lens