Millennials couldn’t be more different from their grandparents

Pew Research has released an interesting report noting their findings on how millennials compare to the “silent generation”–those people who are currently in their 70s and 80s, and thus old enough to be a millennial’s grandparent. The findings provide a fascinating insight into just how much society has changed in the last 50 years when those in the silent generation were their grandchildren’s age. Among the findings:
- In 1965, 17% of people aged 21 to 36 were never married. Today that number is 57% for millennials.
- Millennial women are four times as likely to have a bachelor’s degree or higher than their grandparents’ generation.
- Millennial women are also more likely than millennial men to have a bachelor’s degree, with 36% of today’s millennial women having a bachelor’s or higher versus 29% of today’s millennial men. Back in their grandparents day, men were more likely to have a bachelor’s degree or higher.
- When the silent generation was of the same age, a majority of women (58%) were not in the workforce. Today, 71% of millennial women are in the workforce.
- 88% of millennials live in metropolitan areas today versus 67% of the silent generation when they were the same age.