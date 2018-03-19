Apple is using a secret facility to produce their own displays

The company reportedly has the covert manufacturing facility located in Santa Clara, California, where it is producing MicroLED displays, says Bloomberg. If accurate, this would be the first time Apple is producing its own displays. For most of its products, Apple relies on displays from Samsung, LG, and other Asian supply chain manufacturers. MicroLED displays are said to be the successor to the OLED display technology currently used in smartphones like the iPhone X. MicroLED displays use different light-emitting compounds, which result in brighter, thinner, and more power-efficient displays.