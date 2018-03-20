These Tiny Houses For The Homeless Perch On Building Walls

On a subway ride home from his New York City office, Norwegian architect Andreas Tjeldflaat happened to sit next to a homeless man, and the conversation turned to the man’s time in city shelters and why he chose to live on the streets instead. It “made me realize how these spaces often struggle to offer comfort, safety, cleanliness, and privacy,” says Tjeldflaat, founder of the New York and Oslo-based innovation studio Framlab .

On a given night, more than 63,000 New Yorkers stay in homeless shelters, in conditions that are often dangerous and dirty–sometimes with rats crawling on beds when the lights go out. Thousands more people live on city streets. The city is investing in new shelters, but like new affordable housing, it’s costly to build and land is difficult to find.

Tjeldflaat started thinking about a different approach. “The idea of using vertical space struck me as I was walking through lower Manhattan one afternoon, pondering how the . . . idle vertical land around me might be utilized,” he says. “Knowing how land is one of the main drivers of cost when building in New York City today, I thought it would be interesting to challenge what ‘land’ might be.”

In a design exploration called Homed, he proposes using exposed building walls to create new temporary shelter space that is safe and clean. A frame of scaffolding would hold tiny, hexagon-shaped housing modules that make up “suspended micro-neighborhoods of shelters.” Each module, made with a prefab aluminum shell and an interior 3D-printed out of recycled plastic, is designed to be just large enough for a small bed, chair, and storage. Insulation and a ventilation system would keep it comfortable. Residents would enter through a staircase built into the scaffolding.

In a sense, it’s a modern version of SRO (“single room occupancy”) housing, consisting of one-room units with shared bathrooms, which once housed many of the lowest-income residents in New York and many other cities. In 1955, New York City housing code changed, and it was no longer possible to construct new SRO units. By the 1970s, few were left. Around 175,000 SRO units have disappeared, almost as many units as in the city’s public housing system. Across the country, nearly 1 million SRO units have disappeared.

The need for low-cost housing–and emergency shelters–continues to increase. Between 2000 and 2014, rents rose nearly 20% in New York. At the same time, the average household income decreased. Over 20 years, from 1991 to 2011, the city lost 100,000 rent-regulated apartments. Increasingly, many people staying in local shelters have jobs (or more than one job), but when they earn minimum wage, it’s not enough to afford rent.

Like others, Tjeldflaat recognizes that what the city most needs is more affordable housing. But until that exists, safe shelter is also critical. “Homed is a stop-gap solution to alleviate the situation,” he says. “Then again, the traditional shelter offering is very much a stop-gap solution, as well–and one that comes with a set of challenges. As large groups of people often must share spaces, privacy can be a rare commodity, and many struggle to maintain their dignity because of it. [This] project’s most significant departure from the current offerings is the fact that these are individual spaces.”