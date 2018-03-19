HTC’s upgraded VR headset, the Vive Pro, ships on April 5 with a new price

HTC’s Vive Pro , the forthcoming upgrade to one of the leading high-end virtual reality systems, will ship April 5, and cost $799, the company says.

The Vive Pro features integrated headphones (rather than a jack for third-party audio devices), bringing it in line with Facebook’s Oculus Rift. As well, the new headset has duel-OLED displays, with a resolution of 2880 x 1600 combined, a boost in resolution of 78% over the current-generation Vive.

HTC says it’s also lowering the price of a regular Vive by $100, to $499. A comparable Oculus Rift currently costs $399.DT