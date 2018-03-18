Here’s how to find out which apps have access to your Facebook data

Whether you’re one of the 50 million Facebook users whose profiles were harvested by Trump-connected data-analytics firm Cambridge Analytica via a personality app—or just one of the more than 2 billion people on the planet who use the social network at least once a month—you might be wondering just how vulnerable you are to that exploitation. To find out if any of your apps use your Facebook data, go here and see how much information you’re sharing with them. That brings you to this page: