How To Figure Out If You’re CEO Material

You may be closer to the beginning of your career than the pinnacle, but that doesn’t mean you can’t think about the future. And if you aspire to be a CEO someday, you may need a particular set of skills.

“One of the most empowering data points from our research is that 70% of current CEOs, early on in their careers, actually didn’t have concrete goals to get to the top,” says Elena Botelho, partner at Chicago-based leadership advisory firm ghSmart and coauthor of The CEO Next Door: The Four Behaviors That Transform Ordinary People into World-Class Leaders. She and coauthor Kim Powell analyzed more than 2,600 leaders drawn from a database of more than 17,000 CEOs and C-suite executives for the book. They found that top-level executives have certain traits that make them successful.

But whether or not you know you want to take the helm someday, developing the skills necessary is going to help you advance in your career, says Halelly Azulay, founder of Los Angeles-based leadership development firm TalentGrow, LLC and author of Employee Development on a Shoestring. “Because people are watching,” she says, “the minute you are a bleep on someone’s radar is the minute they begin to perceive your brand.”

So what are the skills and attributes that will help you take your seat in the C-suite? Three experts shared their recommendations on those aspiring leaders need to develop.

Risk Tolerance

The ability to take calculated risks—and live with the potential fallout—is important for rising leaders. “Not taking risks is the most dangerous thing to do on the way to the top,” Botelho says. But that doesn’t mean being reckless. In order to grow, you need to take on stretch assignments and try new approaches to develop your skills.

That may include leaving behind a “safe” job and moving into new roles with new companies, says executive coach Rhett Power, author of The Entrepreneur’s Book of Actions: Essential Daily Exercises and Habits for Becoming Wealthier, Smarter and More Successful. “If you feel like you’re not growing, look at organizations where you know you can learn something valuable. The position inside your company, outside your company, don’t be afraid to make the move so that you can grow professionally if you feel like you’re stuck,” he says.

Vision

Effective CEOs can see beyond the immediate needs and urgent matters and keep long-term goals and aspirations in mind, Azulay says. “When you’re a CEO, you can no longer be in the weeds. You must be at the helm of the ship looking out in the horizon, looking around,” she says. That means constantly staying abreast of what is happening in your industry, thinking about trends and developments, and analyzing what they mean for the future of your organization.