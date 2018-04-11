How Red Antler Shaped Three Breakthrough Brands

Brooklyn-based creative agency Red Antler helped these three startup founders hone their brands at the earliest stages:
1. Crooked Media
Problem: The former Obama staffers behind the activist podcasting collective (Pod Save America, Pod Save the People) wanted to relaunch their website last fall with a bolder brand.
Strategy: “We told them to drop ‘Media’ from their logo and just go with ‘Crooked,'” says Heyward. “What they’re doing is bigger than media.”
Solution: Red Antler developed a refined logo, with a nod to the American flag in yellow and white stripes, and colorful icons (e.g., a White House flipped upside down) that also stand out on Crooked’s “merch.”
2. Smilo
Problem: Founder Joshua Wiesman had designed baby products for other brands. He wanted his own to stand out for their scientific advantages.
Strategy: Addressing new parents, Smilo needed to project both warmth and authority, says Heyward. “We wanted to illustrate the benefits without becoming overwhelming.”
Solution: On Smilo’s e-commerce site, the Red Antler team paired sophisticated photography with a series of simple, line-drawn icons indicating when a product has, say, anti-colic qualities or is BPA-free.
Related: The Cult Brand Whisperer Behind Casper, Allbirds, and Birchbox
3. Bowery Farming
Problem: Before the vertical-farm startup could really scale, it had to get press, chefs, and buyers excited about its new way of growing produce.
Strategy: “This is high-tech produce,” says Heyward, “but it has to feel palatable and appealing.”
Solution: The lettuce-leaf logo and typography Red Antler developed has an organic quality, but is still clean and precise, says Heyward. The website includes a robust section on the science of vertical farming–accompanied by hand-drawn, watercolor-style illustrations.AF