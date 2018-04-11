How Red Antler Shaped Three Breakthrough Brands

Brooklyn-based creative agency Red Antler helped these three startup founders hone their brands at the earliest stages:

1. Crooked Media

Problem: The former Obama staffers behind the activist podcasting collective (Pod Save America, Pod Save the People) wanted to relaunch their website last fall with a bolder brand.

Strategy: “We told them to drop ‘Media’ from their logo and just go with ‘Crooked,'” says Heyward. “What they’re doing is bigger than media.”

Solution: Red Antler developed a refined logo, with a nod to the American flag in yellow and white stripes, and colorful icons (e.g., a White House flipped upside down) that also stand out on Crooked’s “merch.”

2. Smilo

Problem: Founder Joshua Wiesman had designed baby products for other brands. He wanted his own to stand out for their scientific advantages.

Strategy: Addressing new parents, Smilo needed to project both warmth and authority, says Heyward. “We wanted to illustrate the benefits without becoming overwhelming.”