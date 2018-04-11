The Cult Brand Whisperer Behind Casper, Allbirds, And Birchbox

In 2013, the patent for finasteride, the active ingredient in male-pattern-baldness medication Propecia, expired. This might seem an unlikely development to send ripples across the nimble, young world of startups, but within a couple of years, a handful of entrepreneurs were zeroing in on hair loss as a zone ripe for disruption. Among them were Steven Gutentag and Demetri Karagas, ex-Google employees who were losing their own hair.

Finasteride was there for the taking, but it had deeply entrenched associations with a host of unsexy things: emasculation, aging, infomercials, and even the president of the United States. (Sample headline from the past year: “Why I Would Never Take Propecia, President Trump’s Hair Growth Drug.”) As Gutentag and Karagas set about launching Keeps, a subscription service with finasteride- and minoxidil-based products, they knew they would have to reframe hair loss as a normal, preventable issue for young men, rather than a shameful inevitability for the middle aged. They needed, says Gutentag, a brand “that would resonate and be approachable to the average guy.”

If Keeps had launched a decade ago, its founders might have had to solve these problems in-house–or through a traditional advertising campaign. Instead, they tapped Red Antler, an 85-person company with a hyperfluid set of capabilities that all fall under the umbrella of “branding agency.” Founded by JB Osborne, Emily Heyward, and Simon Endres–former advertising professionals with experience at agencies like Saatchi & Saatchi and J. Walter Thompson–Red Antler helps entrepreneurs build identities for their nascent companies.

Though this sort of brand-first approach is becoming commonplace today, even into the mid-aughts the notion of brand was often an afterthought, something to be developed as a company grew. But as supply chains and venture capital have become more accessible, entrepreneurs have flooded into consumer goods. More competition means more companies needing a point of differentiation. “There used to be a much higher barrier to entry,” Heyward says. “Now there are at least three businesses in any category launching at the same time.” (Keeps rival Hims, for example, debuted in November.) Meanwhile, the rise of social media has multiplied the ways that brands are expected to interact with consumers: One potent and expensive billboard ad or TV commercial will no longer suffice.

The Brooklyn-based Red Antler, which launches dozens of brands a year, offers an immense array of services: designing logos, digital experiences, and product packaging; producing content and advertising; and even coming up with names. It’s especially active in the burgeoning world of direct-to-consumer goods: Allbirds, Casper, and Birchbox all bear the marks of Red Antler in their laid-back but direct messaging and clean design.

The firm has become so prominent in the startup ecosystem that venture capitalists now tap it to better position their portfolio companies. After Starbucks chairman Howard Schultz’s venture fund, Maveron, invested in Keeps last summer, one of the firm’s partners introduced Gutentag and Karagas to Red Antler. Within three months, the firm had formulated a core identity for the company. Led by Heyward’s strategy team, Red Antler’s consumer research had found that young men weren’t proactively engaging in hair-loss prevention. Heyward advised Gutentag and Karagas to use straightforward messaging to give men in their twenties a sense of urgency and control.

By last November, Red Antler’s designers, under the direction of chief creative officer Endres, had developed an entire suite of brand components for Keeps, from packaging (discreet, clean) and a color scheme (forest green, bright coral red) to a logo that was wry and just shy of cutesy (a wide-toothed comb standing on its side to resemble a crown) and a full-service website. When Keeps launched in January with the words don’t lose it splayed in large type across its website, along with a “Hair Loss 101” page, it helped incite a conversation online about how millennial men think about their hair. “You come to Keeps, you use it, and you move on with your life,” Karagas says.