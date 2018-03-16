Oscars president John Bailey is being investigated for sexual harassment

Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences president John Bailey is under investigation for allegations of sexual harassment. According to Variety , the Academy received three claims on Wednesday, sparking a probe into his behavior.

Bailey, a former cinematographer who was elected president in August, has overseen the Academy during one its most turbulent times with the #MeToo and Time’s Up movements sweeping Hollywood. In December, Bailey established a code of conduct outlining disciplinary action for sexual misconduct or discrimination of any kind.

These allegations against Bailey may undermine his post, which some already saw as questionable. When he replaced former president Cheryl Boone Isaacs and beat out actress Laura Dern (who was the Academy’s actors branch governor and a frontrunner in the race), there was plenty of debate over whether a 74-year-old white man was the right pick to lead an organization already under fire for its lack of diversity.

Should Bailey be forced to step down, makeup artist and Academy vice president Lois Burwell would assume the position temporarily until the next election in July.KI