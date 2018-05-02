Inside The Hotel That Might Save The Maldives—And Maybe The World

The Maldives may be sinking into the ocean, but one thing that Sonu Shivdasani knows for sure is that he won’t let them go without a fight.

Shivdasani is the CEO of Soneva Fushi, the hotel he founded with his wife, Eva, in 1995. Together, they are on a mission to save not only their beloved adopted home of Kunfunadhoo Island, but maybe the whole planet, too.

To call Soneva Fushi an “eco-friendly” resort is an understatement. This is not just another crunchy-granola outpost. Rather, it’s a state-of-the-art luxury resort that is the chosen destination of the rich and the famous and the honeymooning. “We’re able to offer our guest luxuries while minimizing our impact on the planet,” says Shivdasani. To do that requires a lot of work, though, and that work has been made more challenging, thanks to the Maldives’ new leadership, which has tossed aside solar power and carbon neutrality in favor of mass tourism and mega-developments.

Shivdasani says eco-friendliness is part of the resort’s DNA, which makes sense: Why would anyone fall in love with an island only to build a resort that destroys its environment? So the Shivdasanis were mindful of the environment when building the resort. “We didn’t cut any trees down, we moved buildings, changed the architecture slightly to fit in among the trees,” says Shivdasani, adding with a tinge of regret: “What we were doing back in 1995 would be like 20 out of 100 now in terms of all the different things we’re doing now.”

While some critics have noted that tourism can damage the island’s already fragile ecosystem—and many maintain that the archipelago’s atolls should stay undeveloped—Shivdasani is working to balance his business and his home. The hotel introduced the archipelago’s first solar array in 2008 and expects to get 75% of its energy from renewables within the next 12 months. It is also on a mission to become zero-waste and carbon neutral. It currently recycles 90% of its solid waste–with glass, food waste, jungle trimmings, and polystyrene all processed onsite in its own pyrolysis system.

Now the focus is on tackling the last 10%, which includes small amounts of plastic, paper, cloth, and Tetra Pak packaging.

Bold Steps

The hotel, which, bear in mind, is on a secluded island in the middle of the Indian Ocean off the coast of Sri Lanka, boldly banned the use of plastic water bottles in 2008. That meant it had to come up with an alternative. Now it desalinates the water on site, playing classical music during the process. This method follows the principles of Masaru Emoto, the famed Japanese chemist who claimed that human emotion could affect water molecules. “We’re told that classical music will help,” Shivdasani explains simply.