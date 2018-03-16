Japan’s Nissin Foods wants to help eliminate food waste—starting with its own soups

If global food waste were reduced by just 25%, we’d have enough food to feed all the people who are malnourished, according to the UN . One noticeable food-waste statistic is that about 45% of all fruit and vegetables end up in the trash, and one unexpected company has decided it has had enough.

Nissin Foods, the parent company of Top Ramen and Cup Noodles, wants to help stop food waste—starting with the vegetables that cling to the top of some of its instant soups, particularly the U.F.O. yakisoba.

As SoraNews24 notes, while Japan strongly discourages people from wasting food, an estimated 9,193 pounds of Nissin’s U.F.O. cabbage ends up in the garbage every year, according to the company’s estimates. To help prevent the staggering waste that sticks to the lid, the company has put together a helpful instructional video to make sure those free-range cabbages don’t go to waste and end up in the trash instead of your mouth.

ML