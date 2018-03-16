This podcast spotlights rampant mental health issues in startup culture

There’s a podcast for just about everything these days, and now there’s one catering to the soul-crushing experience of startup life.

Spotify just announced Killing It, which interviews people who achieved Silicon Valley success in spite of battling mental health issues. Entrepreneurs will share how they managed stress, depression, and anxiety while simultaneously building their companies.

“In the tech world, the relentlessly positive, ‘We’re killing it!’ culture often masks a more complex reality,” reads the podcast’s description, “Killing It features real people from the front line of that world who’ve had mental health issues. ”

This show is hosted by tech journalist Aleks Krotoski, therapist Petra Velzeboer, and Sanctus founder James Routledge. Featured guests include Alex Depledge, founder of on-demand cleaning startup Hassle, Nafisa Bakkar, CEO of Muslim-oriented lifestyle publication Amaliah, and Monzo Bank COO Tom Foster-Carter.

You can listen to the first episode here.RR