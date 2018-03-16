PutinCon is happening now on YouTube, and no, it’s not pro-Putin

You’d be forgiven for thinking an event called “PutinCon” is all about paying tribute to Vladimir Putin. After all, Comic-Con is a world-famous celebration of comic books, and people who attend SantaCon tend to be pretty keen on St. Nick (if not too drunk to express it without vomiting).

Fortunately, PutinCon is not a big love fest for the Russian president, but rather a conference meant to address what organizers call “the gravest threat to democracy and Western values that exists in the world today.” The anti-Putin conference, produced by the Human Rights Foundation, is taking place today in New York City. It is a gathering of pro-democracy activists, Kremlin experts, historians, and Putin biographers with a common goal of freeing a country “crippled by totalitarian rule.”

The event boasts speakers such as chess master Garry Kasparov, journalist Masha Gessen, and neuroscientist James Fallon. I’ve embedded the live-stream below, so do check it out. It’s a weighty and worthy topic for an event—even if it could use a better name.

