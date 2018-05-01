Your Creative Calendar: 78 Things To See, Hear, And Read This May

The public appetite for superhero movies is somehow only increasing. Black Panther ruled this past winter. The Avengers: Infinity War is currently owning the spring. Before anyone has a chance to recover, however, Deadpool 2 will be kicking in summer’s door, so that the new Ant-Man can fly in the following month as well. Either these movies are getting better, or we’re all getting nerdier, possibly a little of both. However, just because this genre is astronomically successful–Infinity War just broke the record for all-time biggest weekend–doesn’t mean it’s got a monopoly on box office content. Far from it. Deadpool 2 will be competing with the comparatively low-stakes character study Tully, which reunites the Young Adult trio Diablo Cody, Jason Reitman, and Charlize Theron, along with Book Club, a movie that improbably is about the impact of Fifty Shades of Grey on ladies of a certain age. Variety! So spicy. Anyway, in order to navigate all pop culture offerings this coming month, have a look below at Fast Company’s Creative Calendar for May.