Your Creative Calendar: 78 Things To See, Hear, And Read This May

The public appetite for superhero movies is somehow only increasing. Black Panther ruled this past winter. The Avengers: Infinity War is currently owning the spring. Before anyone has a chance to recover, however, Deadpool 2 will be kicking in summer’s door, so that the new Ant-Man can fly in the following month as well. Either these movies are getting better, or we’re all getting nerdier, possibly a little of both. However, just because this genre is astronomically successful–Infinity War just broke the record for all-time biggest weekend–doesn’t mean it’s got a monopoly on box office content. Far from it. Deadpool 2 will be competing with the comparatively low-stakes character study Tully, which reunites the Young Adult trio Diablo Cody, Jason Reitman, and Charlize Theron, along with Book Club, a movie that improbably is about the impact of Fifty Shades of Grey on ladies of a certain age. Variety! So spicy. Anyway, in order to navigate all pop culture offerings this coming month, have a look below at Fast Company’s Creative Calendar for May.
MOVIES IN THEATERS
- Tully, opens May 4.
- Izzy Gets the F*ck Across Town, opens May 4.
- RBG, opens May 4.
- Terminal, opens May 11.
- The Seagull, opens May 11.
- Life of the Party, opens May 11.
- Breaking In, opens May 11.
- Don’t Worry, He Won’t Get Far on Foot, opens May 11.
- Dark Crimes, opens May 18.
- How to Talk to Girls at Parties, opens May 18.
- Book Club, opens May 18.
- Deadpool 2, opens May 18.
- Slender Man, opens May 18.
- On Chesil Beach, opens May 18.
- Solo: A Star Wars Story, opens May 25.
MOVIES TO WATCH AT HOME
- John Mulaney: Kid Gorgeous at Radio City, premieres May 1 on Netflix.
- End Game, out May 4 on Netflix.
- Hari Kondabolu: Warn Your Relatives, out May 8 on Netflix.
- Kevin Smith: Silent but Deadly, premieres May 11 on Showtime.
- Ali Wong: Hard Knock Wife, premieres May 13 on Netflix.
- Cargo, premieres May 18 on Netflix.
- Fahrenheit 451, premieres May 19 on HBO.
- Tig Notaro: Happy to Be Here, premieres May 22 on Netflix.
- Ibiza, premieres May 25 on Netflix.
- Steve Martin and Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget for the Rest of Your Life, premieres May 25 on Netflix.
- The Tale, premieres May 26 on HBO.
MUSIC
- Belly–Dove, out on May 4.
- Black Moth Super Rainbow–Panic Blooms, out on May 4.
- Damien Jurado–The Horizon Just Laughed, out on May 4.
- DJ Koze–Knock Knock, out on May 4.
- Eleanor Friedberger–Rebound, out on May 4.
- Gaz Coombes–World’s Strongest Man, out on May 4.
- Iceage–Beyondless, out on May 4.
- Leon Bridges–Good Thing, out on May 4.
- Frank Turner–Be More Kind, out on May 4.
- Meric Long–FAN, out on May 4.
- Beach House–7, out on May 11.
- Charlie Puth–Voicenotes, out on May 11.
- Simian Mobile Disco–Murmurations, out on May 11.
- The Sea and Cake–Any Day, out on May 11.
- Charles Watson–Now That I’m a River, out on May 18.
- James Bay–Electric Light, out on May 18.
- Stephen Malkmus and the Jicks–Sparkle Hard, out on May 18.
- Parquet Courts–Wide Awake!, out on May 18.
- Courtney Barnett–Tell Me How You Really Feel, out on May 18.
- Chvrches–Love Is Dead, out on May 25.
- Snow Patrol–Wildness, out on May 25.
TV
- Colony, premieres May 2 on Showtime.
- Cobra Kai, premieres May 2 on YouTube Red.
- Busted! I Know Who You Are, premieres May 4 on Netflix.
- Dear White People, premieres May 4 on Netflix.
- The Rain, premieres May 4 on Netflix.
- A Little Help with Carol Burnett, premieres May 4 on Netflix.
- I’m Dying Up Here, premieres May 6 on Showtime.
- Sweetbitter, premieres May 6 on Starz.
- Vida, premieres May 6 on Starz.
- All Night, premieres May 11 on Hulu.
- Bill Nye Saves the World, premieres May 11 on Netflix.
- Evil Genius, premieres May 11 on Netflix.
- Patrick Melrose, premieres May 12 on Showtime.
- Little Women, premieres May 13 on PBS.
- Joe Pera Talks to You, premieres May 20 on Adult Swim.
- Picnic at Hanging Rock, premieres May 25 on Amazon.
- The Fourth Estate, premieres May 27 on Showtime.
- Six, premieres May 28 on The History Channel.
- Queen Sugar, premieres May 29 on OWN.
- Reverie, premieres May 30 on NBC.
- Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, premieres May 30 on Netflix.
BOOKS
- Not That Bad: Dispatches from Rape Culture edited by Roxane Gay, out May 1.
- The Seasons of My Mother by Marcia Gay Harden, out May 1.
- The Mars Room by Rachel Kushner, out May 1.
- Barracoon by Zora Neale Hurston, out May 8.
- That Kind of Mother by Rumaan Alam, out May 8.
- Warlight by Michael Ondaatje, out May 8.
- Tin Man by Sarah Winman, out May 15.
- Anger Is a Gift by Mark Oshiro, out May 22.
- I Felt a Funeral, in My Brain by Will Walton, out may 29.