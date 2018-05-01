advertisement
Your Creative Calendar: 78 Things To See, Hear, And Read This May

Get ready to go Solo, catch up with Cobra Kai, and ease into summer with the gloomily chill sounds of Beach House.

By Joe Berkowitz3 minute Read

The public appetite for superhero movies is somehow only increasing. Black Panther ruled this past winter. The Avengers: Infinity War is currently owning the spring. Before anyone has a chance to recover, however, Deadpool 2 will be kicking in summer’s door, so that the new Ant-Man can fly in the following month as well. Either these movies are getting better, or we’re all getting nerdier, possibly a little of both. However, just because this genre is astronomically successful–Infinity War just broke the record for all-time biggest weekend–doesn’t mean it’s got a monopoly on box office content. Far from it. Deadpool 2 will be competing with the comparatively low-stakes character study Tully, which reunites the Young Adult trio Diablo Cody, Jason Reitman, and Charlize Theron, along with Book Club, a movie that improbably is about the impact of Fifty Shades of Grey on ladies of a certain age. Variety! So spicy. Anyway, in order to navigate all pop culture offerings this coming month, have a look below at Fast Company’s Creative Calendar for May.

MOVIES IN THEATERS

MOVIES TO WATCH AT HOME

  • John Mulaney: Kid Gorgeous at Radio City, premieres May 1 on Netflix.
  • End Game, out May 4 on Netflix.
  • Hari Kondabolu: Warn Your Relatives, out May 8 on Netflix.
  • Kevin Smith: Silent but Deadly, premieres May 11 on Showtime.
  • Ali Wong: Hard Knock Wife, premieres May 13 on Netflix.
  • Cargo, premieres May 18 on Netflix.
  • Fahrenheit 451, premieres May 19 on HBO.
  • Tig Notaro: Happy to Be Here, premieres May 22 on Netflix.
  • Ibiza, premieres May 25 on Netflix.
  • Steve Martin and Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget for the Rest of Your Life, premieres May 25 on Netflix.
  • The Tale, premieres May 26 on HBO.

MUSIC

TV

BOOKS

  • Not That Bad: Dispatches from Rape Culture edited by Roxane Gay, out May 1.
  • The Seasons of My Mother by Marcia Gay Harden, out May 1.
  • The Mars Room by Rachel Kushner, out May 1.
  • Barracoon by Zora Neale Hurston, out May 8.
  • That Kind of Mother by Rumaan Alam, out May 8.
  • Warlight by Michael Ondaatje, out May 8.
  • Tin Man by Sarah Winman, out May 15.
  • Anger Is a Gift by Mark Oshiro, out May 22.
  • I Felt a Funeral, in My Brain by Will Walton, out may 29.

[Photo Illustration: Daisy Korpics; How To Talk To Girls At Parties: courtesy of StudioCanal UK; Fahrenheit 451: Michael Gibson/HBO; The Rain: Per Arnesen/Netflix; Life of the Party: courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures; Six: Mitch Jenkins; RBG: courtesy of Magnolia Pictures; I’m Dying Up Here: Lacey Terrell/Showtime; SOLO: A Star Wars Story: courtesy of Lucasfilm Ltd.; All Night: Jake Thomas; The Seagull: Nicole Rivelli, courtesy of Sony Pictures Classics; Dear White People: Saeed Adyani/Netflix; Deadpool: courtesy of Marvel Entertainment; Bill Nye Saves The World: Eddy Chen/Netflix; Cargo: Matt Nettheim/Netflix]

 

