How To Answer “Why Are You Job Hunting?” In An Interview

It’s time for a new job and you’re on the hunt. There are a million reasons for people to search, and we all know that it is a huge no-no to say negative things about your current boss or company. So how do you share why you’re looking for your next gig without letting your negative feelings show and damaging your chances of landing your next gig?

When we’re talking about things that bring us down, our demeanor changes. Negativity literally weighs us down, causing changes in posture, tone, cadence, and facial expressions. Many times we don’t notice these nonverbal cues that tend to also bring down the person with whom we’re speaking or interviewing. On the other hand, talking about what you love has the opposite effect. Has someone ever told you that you light up when you talk about something? That is the feeling and emotion you want to get across in your interview, and I have a formula to show you how. This can be applied if you were let go, are dealing with a terrible boss, or were hired for a job that turned out to be a bad fit.

Your goal is to keep your answer positive, relevant, and forward moving. Authenticity is key in interviewing, so think of this as the “rose-colored glasses” version of your departure. It’s never okay to be misleading. The world is getting smaller and smaller, so untruths are easily uncovered. Plus, we all have enough to keep track of; don’t add untruths to the mix.

When answering the question, “Why are you looking for a new job?” try to explain in three parts.

Part 1: What Did You Learn Or Enjoy About Your Last Role?

Start with the positive and keep the story of why you are leaving your current role relevant to your next role. Share the tools you used, skills you honed, or challenges you conquered.

Instead of: It was a great job for a while. Despite the fact that I had never been a social media manager, I figured it out.