What If “Call Me By Your Name” Starred DeVito and Schwarzenegger?

What: A trailer for Call Me By Your Name, comprised mostly of clips from Twins, starring Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito.

Who: The editing geniuses at Funny or Die.

Why we care: This idea absolutely should not work. Call Me By Your Name is a lovely romantic coming-of-age film that deservedly won a screenwriting Oscar and made Timothée Chalamet a future staple of teenage bedroom posters. Wouldn’t reducing the films central homosexual relationship to one big sight gag involving the stars of the 1988 film Twins play as cheap and possibly problematic? As far as I’m concerned, the answer is somehow “no?” There’s a sweetness to how fond of each other DeVito’s and Schwarzenegger’s characters become in Twins that easily translates to romantic love, without seeming to make fun of the source material. Whoever at Funny or Die had the foresight to conceive of this mashup and recognize that it would work should get a promotion.