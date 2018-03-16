New “Avengers: Infinity War” Trailer Has Jokes, Mortal Danger, And Shuri

Who: Um, how about everybody? Would you believe everybody?

Why we care: It’s fairly common to have several circles of friends, and you love the friends in each circle separately, but getting them together would be a huge, chaotic clusterbomb of awkwardness. Or it could turn out to be the party of the century? The forthcoming Avengers: Infinity War could go either way. The team at Marvel has put such care into making viewers fall in love with each individual Avenger, along with the Guardians of the Galaxy crew, new Spider-Man, and all the tangentially involved superheroes like Ant-Man, Doctor Strange, and of course most recently, Black Panther. Throwing all those people in a party bus that’s being chased by Josh Brolin’s mythic villain Thanos is…a lot.

Anyway, the new trailer quickly lays out the premise of the film. Thanos is after those dang infinity stones we’ve had glimpses of in many of these movies, and he is not playing around. The stakes are revealed through many of our favorites being put into precarious positions, such as when Thanos is squeezing Thor’s head like a grape. More importantly, though, this trailer finally gives a flavor of what kind of humor we can expect when alpha dogs like Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr) and Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) have to work together on a mission. Also, this first new trailer to emerge since Black Panther assures us that a standout character from that film, Shuri (Letitia Wright), will be on hand. This party might not be so awkward after all.

JB