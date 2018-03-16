Chinese hackers are hitting U.S. firms over the South China Sea

The hackers are targeting U.S. engineering and defense companies with links to the disputed South China Sea, reports Bloomberg. Cybersecurity firm FireEye issued a warning about the hacks after it found evidence that the Chinese cyber-espionage group known as TEMP.Periscope appeared to be fishing for data that would help the Chinese government out. FireEye theorizes that it is the Chinese government conducting the hacks and not a private entity because “a private entity probably wouldn’t benefit from the sort of data that is being stolen.”