TheSkimm just raised another $12 million

The company delivers a daily newsletter to subscribers and is beloved by millennials. Revenue has reportedly more than doubled year-over-year since 2016, says TechCrunch, no doubt helping to garner the extra cash injection. The $12 million funding round is led by GV (Google Ventures) and also includes investment from Spanx founder Sara Blakely. TheSkimm was founded in 2012 offering a daily news and pop culture newsletter targeted at millennial urban women. As its popularity grew, so did the company’s product offerings, which now include podcasts and an e-commerce business. TheSkimm will use the latest round of funding to increase its subscription services offerings and beef up its video and podcasting content.MG