You can now learn Klingon with Duolingo

Yep, Star Trek fans rejoice! Duolingo’s web app now supports a Klingon module–and it’s coming to iOS and Android devices later this year, reports Engadget. This isn’t the first time Duolingo has offered lessons for a fictional language in its app. The language service currently offers courses in Esperanto and High Valyrian–both from Game of Thrones. The Klingon course was designed the way most other Duolingo courses are: by volunteers through its Duolingo Incubator. That’s not to say adding Klingon wasn’t a challenge, as Michaela Kron, Duolingo’s senior PR manager told Engadget:
“Klingon uses apostrophes in the middle of words, which is not something our system was able to handle at first, since no other language does it. Klingon also has case sensitivity, which means that a word can take on different meanings if it’s capitalized or lowercased.”
What else can we say? Duolingo tlhIngan He naDev laH nID SoH.