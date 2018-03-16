You can now learn Klingon with Duolingo

Yep, Star Trek fans rejoice! Duolingo’s web app now supports a Klingon module–and it’s coming to iOS and Android devices later this year, reports Engadget. This isn’t the first time Duolingo has offered lessons for a fictional language in its app. The language service currently offers courses in Esperanto and High Valyrian–both from Game of Thrones. The Klingon course was designed the way most other Duolingo courses are: by volunteers through its Duolingo Incubator. That’s not to say adding Klingon wasn’t a challenge, as Michaela Kron, Duolingo’s senior PR manager told Engadget: