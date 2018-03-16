Ride-hailing services now pick up more riders in a month than N.Y.C. cabs

In February 2017 ride-hailing apps generated 10 million rides in New York City, reports Recode. That figure grew to 15 million rides a month for ride-hailing services by the end of 2017. In December 2017, the ride-hailing services Uber, Lyft, Gett, Via, and Juno combined picked up 65% more passengers than N.Y.C.’s yellow cabs ever did in a single month. As you might expect, Uber made up a majority of those rides, claiming 10 million of them. Lyft came in second with 2.5 million rides, while Gett, Via, and Juno shared the remaining 2.5 million.MG