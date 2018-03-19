Why I’m Ditching Digital Nomadism (For Now)

Tel Aviv, Madrid, Seoul, Tokyo, Bucharest, and São Paulo are a few of the many cities I’ve bounced among over the past couple years. It’s been an enormously productive time. I’ve built a digital marketing agency as well as an e-commerce store, priding myself on being able to run both of them successfully from anywhere.

And for the most part, I still can and do. But in the process I’ve learned that even though I’m capable of working while traveling continuously, there’s still no substitute for real, human connection. That’s why I’m ditching my digital nomad lifestyle and opting to stay in one place–at least for now.

That Fleeting Feeling

“Wow, it’s great you’re back in the United States! We could use your help on a project,” a colleague exclaimed to me recently. I nodded in agreement, but reflecting on the remark later that evening left me puzzled.

“I could’ve just as easily worked on that while abroad,” I pointed out to a friend.

“That’s true,” they responded, “but being in the same country and time zone makes you feel more accessible–even if you were staying up until 5 a.m. in Korea to be on the same pitching time.”

It’s been great to travel, but my Carmen San Diego-esque lifestyle has not only confused friends about my whereabouts, it’s also perplexed potential clients and partners. My digital nomadism made me seem more like a distant, and perhaps one-time-only, collaborator rather than a strategic partner who’s deeply committed to the work. Not living consistently in one location makes it hard for some to shake the impression that I’m just passing through and won’t be coming back again–both literally and figuratively.