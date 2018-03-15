Elon Musk Tried To Buy “The Onion,” And Now They’re Owning Him On Twitter

It was a story so satirically ludicrous, it might as well have been in The Onion . And now, of course, it is.

According to The Daily Beast, billionaire/aspiring immortal Elon Musk tried to buy The Onion, the most consistently good fake news source in the world. The Onion did not sell. In classic petulant rich guy fashion, Musk refused to take no for an answer, opting instead to clone The Onion from its DNA using Jurassic Park technology. Musk decided to launch his own similar website, and even managed to poach some writers from the original. (There’s only so much money an individual can realistically be expected to say no to in good conscience.)

If Musk was such a fan of The Onion to begin with, however, he must have understood that the venerable comedy machine would retaliate in kind.

When the story below arrived back in February, nobody outside of the publication’s sphere knew the reason for its creation.

Elon Musk Offering $1.2 Billion In Grants To Any Project That Promises To Make Him Feel Complete https://t.co/skGVJWe0Zh pic.twitter.com/0ezEoWCTie — The Onion (@TheOnion) February 7, 2018

However, by the time the story of Musk’s upcoming entrée into the comedy world became public earlier this week, fans of The Onion may have prepped for the onslaught to come.

The following story ran on internet-focused sister-site, ClickHole, yesterday.