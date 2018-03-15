Google Ventures wants to help TheSkimm give young feminists even more to skim

“TheSkimm ,” a popular email newsletter for millennial women, has raised a $12 million round of funding led by Google Ventures, Recode reports . The newsletter, which is more or less a euphemistic news digest for millennials, boasts a subscriber base of seven million–the number of readers who open it once a month–and reportedly has a 30% daily open rate. (That’s high for a newsletter.)

Carly Zakin and Danielle Weisberg, the besties-turned-cofounders behind “TheSkimm,” have set their sights on building more than just a newsletter for some time now. “TheSkimm” has already expanded into podcasts and e-commerce; with the new funding, the company plans to build on its subscription calendar app and introduce more subscription-based services.

All of which is to say: “TheSkimm” will probably be hiring soon! Give this story a skim if you want in.PM