Peter Thiel thinks the mainstream media is praying for Trump’s reelection

People–especially those on the right–love to talk about the liberal media. And if we are to agree that such a bias exists, it would make sense that those leading these media companies do not like Donald Trump.

Peter Thiel, however, has a different opinion.

Today, the billionaire investor, who bankrolled the lawsuit against Gawker that ultimately destroyed the website, gave a live interview at The Economic Club of New York. There, Fox Business Network host Maria Bartiromo asked him some wide-ranging questions. While much of it wasn’t a surprise–he defended his decision to take down Gawker as well as his support for President Trump–Thiel had a few interesting thoughts about the media landscape.

“How would you characterize the media business right now post-the Trump Administration?” Bartiromo asked Thiel.

The investor suggested that the dynamic many think to be the case–namely that the mainstream media is against the current administration–is “the exact opposite.” Thiel went on: “I think Rachel Maddow is praying every day for President Trump’s health. Her ratings are nearly on par with Fox. That is unthinkable.”

It’s not only Maddow, says Thiel. Places like The Washington Post also secretly want Trump to succeed, he thinks. The once-ailing paper “may be a break-even business–or even a somewhat profitable business–as long as Trump is here.” He ended by saying that late-night comedians, including Alec Baldwin, are all “desperately hoping for Trump’s reelection.”

I suppose that’s one way to analyze things.CGW