Why Smart Gun Tech Isn’t Getting More Funding

After the Parkland shooting, sales of bulletproof backpacks surged . Whether or not it’s effective, it’s a potentially preventive measure that parents can take right now. The same isn’t quite true of smart gun technology–though it’s been hyped for years as a way to help prevent accidental shootings or unauthorized use of stolen guns (though probably not a mass shooting like the one in Parkland).

So why is there a scarcity of smart gun tech on the market? Our first instinct might be to lay the blame at the feet of venture capital firms—but perhaps that’s a bit facile. A couple of VC firms told me they simply don’t see too many pitches from smart gun tech startups. (That said, a number of investors I reached out to declined to talk to me or said that it just isn’t a niche in which their firm invests.)

But there are people working on smart gun tech, despite the best efforts of the firearm industry to resist any such innovation. The Smart Tech Challenges Foundation launched in 2014 after the Sandy Hook shooting for the express purpose of investing in technology-based innovations that sought to make guns safer. “At the time there was a strong push for advocacy and legislative change, but we felt even back then, that there was political gridlock,” foundation president Margot Hirsch said. “The best way to circumvent that gridlock was to make guns safer. We felt that was a really common sense approach.”

The foundation selected 15 innovators, most of whom were focusing on identification-based smart tech, and gave a total of $1 million in grants. Kai Kloepfer’s smart gun, for example, requires biometric authorization, as does Identilock, the trigger lock Omer Kiyani created.

“My product saves lives”

If there hasn’t been a flurry of investment activity, Hirsch tells me, it’s in part because many of the people focused on smart gun tech are only now moving past the prototype stage and seeking funding. Kiyani’s trigger lock is the first of the foundation’s innovators to make it to market and just became commercially available in August. (Kiyani declined to provide sales figures, given the inevitable comparison to the number of gun owners, but said Identilock has been “fabulously well received.”)

In fact, Kiyani—a gun owner himself—told me he didn’t struggle too much with funding, though he knows his experience may be atypical. “My product saves lives,” Kiyani said. “I haven’t had trouble articulating that to investors.” Hirsch points out there’s a lower barrier to entry: A trigger lock requires less capital than a smart firearm, and there’s a lower barrier to adoption on the part of gun owners, which likely assuages investor concerns.

Meanwhile, the only smart gun currently on the market is the German manufacturer Armatix’s IP1 pistol, which unfortunately is not immune to hacking. Hardware is a tough sell for investors—even more so if it’s mired in politics. And the firearm industry has not put its weight behind smart gun tech. Just last week, American Outdoor Brands, the owner of firearm company Smith & Wesson, put out a statement that advocated for gun safety measures but dismissed investing in smart gun technology. “We are a manufacturing company, not a technology company,” American Outdoor Brands wrote.