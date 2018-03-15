Google Maps gets more inclusive with wheelchair-accessible routes in six cities

Google has finally figured out a way to make one of its most popular services more useful to the estimated 2.2 million people in the United States who depend on a wheelchair to get around. Today, the company said it is adding “wheelchair accessible” routes to Google Maps, which will help people find out which public transportation routes are actually wheelchair accessible. It’s a long-overdue idea that could make the world a slightly easier place to get around in.
To access the “wheelchair accessible” routes, riders simply enter their destination, tap “Directions” and the public transportation icon, select options, and find the “wheelchair accessible” route. The feature is now available in London, New York, Tokyo, Mexico City, Boston, and Sydney, and Google hopes to add more accessible routes maps in the coming months.ML