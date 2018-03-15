New Ad Gives A Sweetly Sad, Animated Look At Living With Dementia

Who: Dementia UK, Arthur London

Why we care: According to the Alzheimer’s Association, one in three senior citizens dies of Alzheimer’s or another form of dementia, and more than 15 million Americans provided unpaid care to people living with the disease and other dementias. Dementia UK provides specialty care to Britons living with dementia, and here the organization artfully shows the difficulty and profound sadness that comes with these conditions.