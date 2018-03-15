Jimmy Kimmel Calls Out Trump’s Hypocrisy Over Made-In-China Merch

Who: Jimmy Kimmel

Why we care: Donald Trump only survived the 2016 presidential election because millions of people suffered from selective recurring amnesia. No matter how many times journalists reported candidate Trump’s many glaring deficiencies–his history of fraudulence, sexism, and racism, for instance, or his propensity for getting caught in a lie and doubling down on it–his fans seemed not to absorb the information and his detractors couldn’t keep up with the next thing to denounce. Some of the issues raised against candidate Trump that are now rarely brought up in regards to president Trump are more galling than others. Hillary Clinton spoke out at the Democratic National Convention against the America First candidate’s reliance on goods that were Made in China. It somehow didn’t stick. Considering Trump’s recent push for steel and aluminum tariffs, Jimmy Kimmel sought to bring the topic back in the public eye again.

During Wednesday night’s monologue, Kimmel started on the Democratic victory of Conor Lamb over the Trump-backed candidate Rick Saccone in Pennsylvania’s special election Tuesday night. From there, it was only a short segue through Trump’s typically unhinged rally rant over the weekend in support of Saccone to get to the main event. Kimmel revealed that he recently ordered a bunch of gewgaws from the Trump family’s brand-new merch site. As Trump supporters either refuse to acknowledge or refuse to care about, many of these items are still made in China. After all, Trump has said about the importance of American-made products, all the posturing, all the tough talk. It’s another galling example of a president who refuses to hold himself to any of the standards he applies to others.

Some of the products, a pet bandana, for instance, have no country of origin listed, which goes against the rules on the U.S. Customs website. “This has got to be embarrassing,” Jimmy Kimmel notes, before adding: “Is this family capable of shame?” If they’ve ever offered any evidence that they do, I must have amnesia blocking it.